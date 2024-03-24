Oil prices fall as US dollar improves, Middle East market sentiment changes

(MENAFN) In recent trading sessions, oil prices experienced a downward trend, influenced by several factors including the appreciation of the US dollar, profit-taking activities, and a shift in market sentiment regarding the situation in the Middle East. These dynamics contributed to a complex landscape for oil markets, with fluctuations observed in both Brent crude futures and US Nymex crude prices.



Brent crude futures for May delivery recorded a decline of 0.4 percent, amounting to a reduction of 35 cents, settling at USD85.43 per barrel upon settlement. Despite this decrease, the futures managed to achieve marginal weekly gains of 0.1 percent, indicating a degree of resilience amidst the broader market volatility. Similarly, the price of US Nymex crude for May delivery saw a drop of 0.55 percent, equivalent to a decrease of 44 cents, closing at USD80.63 per barrel. This resulted in the week's trading concluding with minimal changes in the overall value of US crude oil futures.



The reduction in oil drilling rigs in the United States, as indicated by data from Baker Hughes, served as a notable development impacting future supply expectations. The decrease by one rig, bringing the total to 509 rigs for the week ending on March 22nd, signaled potential adjustments in production levels that could influence market dynamics in the coming months.



Additionally, geopolitical events in the Middle East contributed to market sentiment shifts. Russia and China's utilization of their veto power against a draft resolution proposed by the United States, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, introduced further uncertainty into the region. These developments underscore the interconnectedness of geopolitical factors with oil market dynamics, highlighting the importance of monitoring global events for their potential impact on energy prices.



Overall, the convergence of economic, geopolitical, and market-specific factors continues to shape the trajectory of oil prices, with investors and analysts closely monitoring developments for insights into future trends.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108014840