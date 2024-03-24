German Educations Minister: kids must be ready for war

(MENAFN) In a bold move aimed at enhancing national resilience and preparedness, German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger has advocated for the integration of civil defense drills into the country's school curriculum. Stark-Watzinger emphasized the necessity for German children to be equipped with essential skills and knowledge to navigate potential conflicts, including understanding what actions to take in the event of war. Speaking to the Funke media group, she underscored the importance of societal readiness for various crises, ranging from pandemics to natural disasters and war.



Central to Stark-Watzinger's proposal is the idea of fostering a "relaxed relationship" between schoolchildren and the German Armed Forces, or Bundeswehr. She suggested that military officers should visit schools to provide insights into the Bundeswehr's role in ensuring national security. This initiative not only aims to familiarize students with the functions of the armed forces but also seeks to instill a sense of preparedness and resilience among the younger generation.



The Education Minister's call for civil defense preparedness aligns with broader government efforts to bolster Germany's readiness in the face of escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the potential for a conflict between Russia and NATO. Senior German defense officials have expressed concerns about the possibility of such a conflict occurring within the coming years, prompting a proactive approach to readiness.



Stefan Dull, President of the German Teachers' Association, voiced support for Stark-Watzinger's initiative, highlighting its practicality and relevance in the current geopolitical climate. Dull emphasized the need for substantive discussions among federal and state education ministers to translate the proposal into actionable measures. He stressed the importance of integrating pertinent topics, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and the broader global threat landscape, into the school curriculum, particularly in politics lessons.



Stark-Watzinger's proposal underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that Germany is adequately prepared to face multifaceted challenges, including potential military conflicts. By integrating civil defense education into schools and fostering a closer relationship between students and the armed forces, the initiative aims to cultivate a more resilient and prepared society capable of navigating uncertain times. As geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, Germany seeks to reinforce its readiness and fortify its defenses against potential threats on the horizon.

