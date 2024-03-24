FM declares Canada intends on halting weapons sales to Israel

(MENAFN) Canada is going to postpone upcoming weapons trades to Israel, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly informed a Canadian news agency on Tuesday.



The declaration came following the parliament approved a resolution on the issue among a developing push in MPs to condemn Israel’s army procedure against the Palestinian army team Hamas in Gaza, which has started its sixth month.



In spite of the non-compulsory truth of the document, Joly assured that the administration is going to halt providing arms to Israel. “It is a real thing,” she stated, replying to a journalist`s inquiry.



The parliamentary action was part of a greater vote initially suggested by the marginal left-leaning New Democrats (NDP), who put it forth as a method to recover peace negotiations as well as backing to the Palestinians. The resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza was approved on Monday following MPs agreement to take it`s language down as well as involving a request that Hamas “must lay down its arms.”



The document asks from Ottawa to “cease the further authorization and transfer of arms exports to Israel,” the news agency stated on Tuesday. The initial message requested the prevention “of all trade in military goods and technology with Israel.”



The resolution also asks for “the establishment of the State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution.”



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Joly’s comments on X (previously Twitter), saying that the rejection to trade arms “undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists.” He also noted that “history will judge Canada’s current action harshly.”

