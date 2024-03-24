Port Infrastructure Damaged In Danube Region Due To Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Port infrastructure in the Danube region was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

The enemy has returned to terrorizing the Danube region. The hit caused damage to the port infrastructure. No people were injured.

It is noted that in the southeast, the combat work of the air defense forces lasted almost all night on March 24.

About 20 missiles, 7 Shahed UAVsLviv region – Mayor Sadovyi

The Russians launched attack drones in two waves, trying to attack a wide swath from the south of the Odesa region to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, 22 barrage shells were effectively destroyed: 15 were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, three in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and one in the Kherson region.

As reported, the Defense Forces destroyed 18 enemy Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.