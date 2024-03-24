Seven Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Airstrike Targeting House In Deir Al-Balah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine : Seven Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded after Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a residential house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses and medical sources reported that seven fatalities and a large number of injuries were transported to hospital following the intense Israeli airstrikes concentrated in the Hikr area of Deir al-Balah, according to Palestine's News Agency (WAFA).

Additionally, Israeli occupation artillery shelled areas southeast of the Khan Yunis governorate, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local health authorities in Gaza reported earlier that the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 32,142 martyrs, with an additional 74,412 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.