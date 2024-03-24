Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara, Agency Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, the country's geophysics agency said on Sunday a post on X, the agency said there was no tsunami potential.
The epicentre was located 104 km (65 miles) southeast of Ende city, in the East Nusa Tenggara province at a deep of 47 km, the agency said were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.
