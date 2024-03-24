DFC Celebrates Garangao With Kids' Activations, F&B Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City (DFC), Qatar's premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, announced engaging activities for Garangao and dining experiences for families and their children during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

DFC invites visitors to celebrate Garangao, a cherished highlight of Qatar's cultural heritage, today, March 24 from 7pm onwards. This special event will feature traditional storytelling, cultural games, a mascot parade, and special giveaways, offering an unforgettable evening of joy and celebration for the young ones. Additionally, throughout the Holy Month, visitors can enjoy a vibrant hub of cultural festivities with activities such as Henna Art, Face Painting, and Arts & Crafts, available daily from 6pm to 2am, in the entertainment area.

Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City, remarked:“We are delighted to create an environment where cherished traditions, such as Garangao, are celebrated, bringing happiness and creating everlasting memories for our guests. Our ethos, 'It's My Place, My Choice,' embodies our commitment to providing a welcoming space for everyone in Qatar during these special times.”

In addition to this, DFC is also excited to present exclusive Ramadan dining offers. Melenzane invites guests to their Iftar Menu and Ramadan Special Cake Launch. Sushi Library and Karafirin are offering Ramadan Specials and a pre-dawn Suhoor sharing tray, respectively.