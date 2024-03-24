Russian Army Loses About 990 Troops In Ukraine In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 24, 2024 amounted to about 436,750 troops, including 990 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,876 enemy tanks (+24 in the past day), 13,158 armored combat vehicles (+28), 10,855 artillery systems (+44), 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,510 unmanned aerial vehicles (+47), 1,992 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,407 motor vehicles (+63), and 1,778 special equipment units (+10).

As reported by Ukrinform, 75 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian Air Force struck 10 Russian manpower clusters.