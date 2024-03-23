Jordan Participates In MITT In Moscow-JTB

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.23 (Petra) - Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) concluded its participation in Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition 2024 (MITT), which was held in the Russian capital, Moscow, during the period from March 19 to 21.12 Jordanian tourism and travel agencies, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Royal Jordanian (RJ) took part in the event, in the presence of Jordanian Ambassador to Russia, Khaled Shawabkeh.In a statement Saturday, JTB said Jordan's participation in this year's exhibition came within a "distinguished" pavilion that showcases Jordan's magnificent tourist destinations, primarily the Kingdom's splendid archaeological sites and the important cultural and religious experiences.The Jordan pavilion attracted the visitors' attention, thanks to its provision of a comprehensive overview of the Kingdom's tourism diversity as a tourist destination, JTB noted.JTB Director General, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said, "MITT is a real opportunity for Jordan's tourism promotion, as it is the largest travel event in Russia and the region, and also brings representatives of the tourism industry in Russia and other regions of the world."Arabiyat added, "The exhibition is the preferred place for meeting andmarketing tourism and an opportunity to meet with tourism operators and media professionals. It also allows for learning more about the destination of tourists and getting a real idea regarding the Jordanian tourist market and its unique attractions for Russian travelers."Additionally, Arabiyat continued: "JTB's participation in the MITT reflects our firm commitment to promote Jordan's tourism and attract more Russian tourists to the Kingdom."Through its MITT's participation, Arabiyat also stressed that the JTB seeks to increase the number of tourists to the Kingdom and achieve common goals in tourism and travel fields.