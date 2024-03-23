Vibrant And Hypnotic: New Art Exhibition In Doha Leaves Visitors In Awe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Step into the technicolour world of the 'Electric Idyll' exhibition at Doha Fire Station as domestic objects blend in harmony with the vibrant artworks of renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist.

Laid out on a 650 square-metre space of the Fire Station's Garage Gallery, 'Electric Idyll' takes visitors on a multisensory journey showcasing Rist's diverse collection of works.

In the dim-lit room of the gallery, colourful hues move along carpets and pieces of furniture-creating a kaleidoscopic experience in a familiar setting.

Slow-moving video installations are projected onto several inanimate objects sprawled on the space as visitors are encouraged to interact with each one.

Excitement is evident from some of the spectators as they unhesitantly immerse themselves in the creative 'living space' while some chose to be observers of the hypnotic scenery-well out of reach from the projector lights.

'Electric Idyll' marks as the second major production of Rist's work in Doha and the artist's first survey exhibition in the Middle East. It also follows the artist's successful installation of 'Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You', first unveiled to creative enthusiasts in Qatar at the National Museum two years ago.

The exhibition will be open to the public until June 1, 2024. During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Electric Idyll will be open on Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm and 8pm to 12am, and on Fridays from 8pm to 12am.