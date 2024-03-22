Tunisia’S Export Revenues From Packaged Olive Oil Rise

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Tunis – Export revenues from packaged olive oil reached TND 243 million (USD 78 million) in February 2024, up 63%, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines announced on Friday, according to TAP state news agency.

The African country exported 8,600 tonnes of packaged olive oil, which represents 10% of Tunisia's total olive oil exports. North America (United States and Canada) is the main destination for Tunisian packaged olive oil exports. Prices have risen by 42% on global markets.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda





Serge Manceau/AFP

