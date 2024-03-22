SOF Unit Destroys Russian E-Warfare System, Russian Aerial Scouts' Position In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Special Operations Forces located and destroyed enemy hardware and also targeted an aerial reconnaissance unit in Kherson region.

That's according to the SOF Command, Ukrinform reports.

Operators with the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center discovered a field base for Russia's aerial reconnaissance unit, an e-warfare system, and n Alientech antenna, and an ammunition storage site, according to the report.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian sappers' boats and car

FPV drone operators and a D-30 122-mm howitzer crew were employed to take down both enemy troops and their equipment, successfully completing the task.

The Russians are believed to have lost five soldiers, the report adds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 114 Russian invaders and destroyed 76 units of enemy equipment in the southern operational zone.