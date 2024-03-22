Ukraine Must Further Exert Pressure On Russian Supply Routes, Crimea - General Hodges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ex-U.S. Army Europe Commander Lieutenant General Ben Hodges believes Russia will not be able to take advantage of marginal tactical gains, such as in Avdiivka. At the same time, Ukraine must continue to put pressure on Russian supply routes and on temporarily occupied Crimea.

Hodges said this during a video conference speech at the 16th Kyiv Security Forum, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

Commenting on the delay in providing a $60 billion aid package from the United States, Lieutenant General Hodges noted that in recent months, Ukraine has received significant support from the United States, and Europe is doing more and more to provide Ukraine with ammunition and other armaments.

U.S. should send Ukraine munitions even past expiration date -

Therefore, Hodges does not expect a dramatic drop in Ukraine's ability to defend itself, and neither does he see that Russia has the ability“to exploit even local tactical successes” as in Avdiivka," said Hodges.

He predicted that this year the main efforts by Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, will be about stabilizing the front line and prevent the Russians from achieving any significant gains.

In this context, the ex-commander of the US Ground Forces Europe noted that the competition of economies and ensuring the rotation of the Ukrainian military on the front line through setting up new military units is also important.

Russians relocating part of Black Sea Fleet from occupiedto Novorossiysk - defense intel

In the meantime, Ukraine should continue to exert pressure on Russian supply routes and Crimea in order to make the peninsula an unsustainable location for Russian troops, Hodges believes.

As reported by Ukrinform, ex-U.S. EUCOM chief (2008-2010), ex-CIA Director (2011-2012), General David Petraeus admits that if the U.S. resumes funding and the Ukrainians endure the ongoing onslaught by Russia, Ukraine can hold back the Russian advance and launch its own offensive late 2024 or early 2025.