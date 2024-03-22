Women’S Committee Holds Event On Female Leadership

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) holds on Tuesday (26) from 9:30am to 11am the WAHI Committee – Saudi Arabia Mission seminar in its headquarters in São Paulo. The meeting will feature executives from the institution and businesswomen invited to share experiences on Arab countries , their receptiveness to women , and opportunities waiting for women leaders. Registration is free.

Established in 2020, the WAHI committee is chaired by H2R Insights & Trends Director Alessandra Frisso, who will speak at the seminar alongside ABCC Institutional Relations Director Fernanda Baltazar and Board Member Renata Maron. ABCC CEO & Secretary-General Tamer Mansour will also participate in the event which will be both in-person and online. Participating online will be Syngenta Latam Head Sustainability & Corporate Affairs Grazielle Parenti (pictured).

There will also be a Q&A session. The official opening will be made by ABCC Communication & Marketing Vice President Silvia Antibas. In addition to discussions about the opportunities for women and business in Arab countries, WAHI will present information on a women's trade mission to Saudi Arabia to take place from May 18 to 25. The online streaming of the seminar starts at 10am, as the 9:30-10am period will be reserved for in-person networking.

Quick facts:

Seminar

Wahi Committee – Saudi Arabia Mission

March 26, 2024, Tuesday, 9:30-11am

Avenida Paulista, 283/287 – São Paulo

Online and in-person

Registration for the seminar

Find out more on WAHI

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Syngenta

