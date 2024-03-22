(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) holds on Tuesday (26) from 9:30am to 11am the WAHI Committee – Saudi Arabia Mission seminar in its headquarters in São Paulo. The meeting will feature executives from the institution and businesswomen invited to share experiences on Arab countries , their receptiveness to women , and opportunities waiting for women leaders. Registration is free.
Established in 2020, the WAHI committee is chaired by H2R Insights & Trends Director Alessandra Frisso, who will speak at the seminar alongside ABCC Institutional Relations Director Fernanda Baltazar and Board Member Renata Maron. ABCC CEO & Secretary-General Tamer Mansour will also participate in the event which will be both in-person and online. Participating online will be Syngenta Latam Head Sustainability & Corporate Affairs Grazielle Parenti (pictured).
There will also be a Q&A session. The official opening will be made by ABCC Communication & Marketing Vice President Silvia Antibas. In addition to discussions about the opportunities for women and business in Arab countries, WAHI will present information on a women's trade mission to Saudi Arabia to take place from May 18 to 25. The online streaming of the seminar starts at 10am, as the 9:30-10am period will be reserved for in-person networking.
Quick facts:
Seminar
Wahi Committee – Saudi Arabia Mission
March 26, 2024, Tuesday, 9:30-11am
Avenida Paulista, 283/287 – São Paulo
Online and in-person
Registration for the seminar
Find out more on WAHI
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Supplied/Syngenta
The post Women's committee holds event on female leadership appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .
MENAFN22032024000213011057ID1108011253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.