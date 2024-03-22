Power Engineers Restore Line Supplying Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The repair crews of Ukrenergo National Power Company have restored a line supplying Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which was de-energized during Russia's recent massive attack.

The relevant statement was made by Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On March 22, 2024, Ukrainian power engineers restored the external overhead transmission line, PL-750kW Dniprovska, which was damaged during Russia's massive missile attack earlier that morning,” the report states.

Information about the restored power line was also confirmed on Ukrenergo's Facebook page.

“Ukrenergo's repair crews have restored a 750-kilowatt power line. Zaporizhzhia NPP is now powered by the two lines,” Ukrenergo wrote as of 11:00 a.m.

A reminder that, on March 22, 2024, Ukraine requested emergency assistance from the power transmission system operators of Romania, Slovakia and Poland to maintain the stable operation of its energy system.

Following Russia's massive overnight missile and drone attack, emergency power outage schedules were introduced in some regions of Ukraine, such as Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Kirovohrad.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov