Citizens Can Now Tune In For The First Episode Telecast Of FEF India Fashion Awards X WION On 23Rd March 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The fourth edition of FEF India Fashion Awards collaborates with WION to present the 'Fashion For Good'.



Scheduled to go on air on WION, citizens can tune in for the highly anticipated first episode telecast of an impactful panel series on sustainable fashion on the 23rd of March at 1:30 PM, with a repeat telecast scheduled for the 24th of March at 12:30 PM.



Distinguished leaders and celebrities converged at the event, championing sustainable practices in the fashion industry. Notable attendees included Dr. Darlie Koshy - Design Management Strategist, Educationist and Author, Mr. Saad Al-Qaddumi - President, World Crafts Council AISBL (WCC-International), Mr. Vinod Duggar - Co-promoter, RDB Group and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malawi, Ms. Neeva Jain â€“ Social Entrepreneur and Chief PR Officer, FEF India Fashion Awards, Mr. Abhay Ojha - Chief Executive Officer, ZMCL, Ms. Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ZMCL and many other industry experts.



The inaugural day featured riveting panel discussions delving into critical topics such as cultural preservation, designer-craftsman collaborations, and the imperative to address fast fashion consumption patterns. These discussions aimed to illuminate the importance of sustainable practices and the pivotal role individuals play in fostering positive change within the industry.



A standout moment of the event was the unveiling of the Approach Document to Vision Paper and the unveiling of Manual on Sattvik Textiles, which symbolised a collective commitment towards sustainable practices in the fashion industry. Adding a dash of star power were luminaries like Tamannaah Bhatia, Actor, and Fashion Designer and Actor Masaba Gupta.



Join the movement towards sustainable fashion as FEF India Fashion Awards 2024 x WION telecast 'Fashion For Good' discussions, paving the way for a brighter and greener future. Stay tuned for the announcement of three more engaging episodes!





About WION:



WION (World is One) is an English global news brand from Zee Media with a presence in over 190 countries. It focuses on delivering global news from an Indian perspective.

