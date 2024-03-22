Senegal Witnesses Heated Campaigns Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Mustafa Al-Muraini

RABAT, March 22 (KUNA) -- Senegal is currently witnessing heated competition among runners for the presidential post ahead of the nationwide elections due on March 24 The 19 contenders include the prominent nominee of the ruling coalition, Benno Bokk Yakaar, the former minister Amadou Ba, the candidate of the opposition coalition Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was recently released from jail to run for the post as an alternative to the eminent opponent Ousmane Sonko, whose nomination was canceled by the constitution council.

Among the leading contenders are the former capital mayor Khalifa Sall, and Idrissa Seck who had come second in the 2019 voting. The contenders have been struggling to persuade the voters of their manifestos to tackle heaps of social and economic issues and challenges.

The electoral campaign, originally set for three weeks, has been shortened to two weeks, thus the contenders have a few days to press ahead with their bids to lure the hearts and minds of the electorate.

Inflation, boosting the national sovereignty, reforming education and agricultural issues dominate the agenda of the seat's seekers.

The nominee of the ruling party and the former minister, Amadou Ba, has promised the voters that he would seek political conciliation, tackle inflation and protect the vulnerable namely the elderly.

The opposition contender, Bassirou Diomaye, has pledged to uproot corruption, end dealings in the French franc, trim the French influence and encourage the education of the English language.

For his part, Ibrahim Seck who was prime minister between 2002 and 2004, has vowed to invest huge sums to heal the ailing economy, boost development in rural regions and create a common currency for the West African states.

As for Khalifa Sall, who had served as Dakar mayor, he has focused on political conciliation, reforming the institutions, rebuilding the economy, overhauling agriculture, diversifying external partners and establishing ties with the emerging and southern states.

The electoral campaign has been launched against the backdrop of a delay of the voting that was due on February 25.

Observers believe that the election is an opportunity to resolve the political crisis, fomented with a conflict between the ruling coalition and the opposition. (end) mry