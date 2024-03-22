UN Secretary-General Advocates Against Double Standards In Conflict Resolution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UN Secretary-General emphasized the importance of upholding
the principles outlined in the UN Charter and international
humanitarian law without double standards in conflicts like those
in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip during the EU summit in Brussels,
Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
He condemned both the Hamas terror attack on October 7 and the
significant number of casualties in Gaza.
Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the European Union for
its close collaboration with the UN on addressing global
challenges.
