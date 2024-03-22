Like Father, Like Son: Qatar's Hamad To Feature At Nike Hoop Summit In USA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Nike Hoop Summit of USA have extended an invite to Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) for the inclusion of their player Hamad Mousa (pictured) in the global team of twelve players for the 25th edition for face off against the top under-19 players selected by USA Basketball in the Oregon Championship.

The competition is set to take place on Saturday, April 13 at the Moda Center in Portland, the home of the Portland Trail Blazers. The event will be broadcast live and streamed online worldwide.

The selection of Hamad is a significant accomplishment for the QBF, the federation said in a statement.

“This is particularly noteworthy as the current participation marks a historic moment for the Nike Hoop Summit in 2024, following a span of 24 years since Qatari Yassin Mousa, a renowned figure in Asian basketball, became the first player from the Arab world to receive an invitation to compete in the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit. Together with Tony Parker and other athletes, he left a mark in history. In 2024, history will be revisited in a thrilling manner: Hamad, the eldest son of Mousa, is recognized as one of the most promising talents of his generation. Hailing from the NBA Academy, the young man aims to become the first Qatari player to secure a contract and compete in the NBA. He aspires to surpass his father and etch his name in history by playing alongside the world's finest players,” the statement said.

The organizing committee has formally requested permission from Hamad to participate in the upcoming event. Following the player's consent, Hamad is scheduled to arrive in Portland on Saturday, April 6, to engage in training sessions with his teammates from various countries.

The event will serve as a platform for NBA team scouts to observe the team's practice sessions and assess its talent. All expenses associated with Hamad's involvement, such as airfare, accommodation, transportation, and sports gear, will be covered by Nike Basketball Inc.

This opportunity is considered a significant milestone in Hamad's basketball career, allowing him to showcase his skills and represent his international heritage. As the sole player representing the Middle East, Hamad has been granted approval to travel to Portland and compete against some of the world's finest basketball players.