Meem Foundation Donates AED 3 Million To Al Jalila Foundation To Support Health And Education Programs To Empower Women And Girls

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, announced that Meem Foundation, a Dubai-based philanthropic organization, has generously donated AED 3 million to support medical education and treatment programs to empower women and girls.

Aligned with Meem Foundation's values of creating pathways for women and girls to achieve economic empowerment and access to healthcare, the donation is earmarked for medical scholarships for aspiring female students, providing them with the opportunity to pursue careers in healthcare and medical treatments tailored for women, including mothers and children, ensuring access to essential healthcare services.

Muna Easa Al Gurg, Emirati businesswoman, philanthropist, and founder of Meem Foundation, said:“We invest in strategic philanthropic initiatives in the MENA region to address issues impacting the lives of women and girls while helping to bridge the gender gap. Our partnership with Al Jalila Foundation is a testament to our commitment. Together, we aim to empower aspiring young women to pursue their educational goals and accelerate their medical careers. Our partnership will also support patient treatment programs for women and girls, ensuring that health is never a barrier to achieving their dreams. At Meem Foundation, we envision a future where every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive, irrespective of the challenges they face.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said:“For over a decade, Al Jalila Foundation has made a significant impact on lives through its patient treatment programs, medical scholarships and research grants. Our collaboration with Meem Foundation exemplifies the collective effort needed to deliver life-transforming health programs. The funds received will enable us to support women and girls, empowering them to step into a more promising tomorrow.”

Meem Foundation is a Dubai-based organization committed to finding innovative entrepreneurial solutions to gender inequality, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5. It is committed to creating sustainable solutions that uplift women and girls, empowering them to thrive in all aspects of life.

Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, was established to elevate the standard of care and to advance health for humanity. Dubai Health comprises six hospitals, 27 ambulatory health centers, 20 medical fitness centers, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Al Jalila Foundation. Through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving, eleven thousand employees collaborate across multidisciplinary teams to put the patient first.