Etsy Elevates Kelly Clausen To Global Comms Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Etsy has promoted corporate communications leader Kelly Clausen to head of global comms.



As VP of communications, Clausen will oversee all of Etsy's global corporate and consumer communications, in addition to Etsy's seller community and corporate partnerships.



She reports to Brad Minor, Etsy's head of brand marketing and communications.



Clausen has been with Etsy for eight-plus years, most recently serving as global head of corporate communications and community. Previous roles include head of corporate comms and marketing partnerships and director of corporate comms.



“Throughout her tenure, [Kelly's] continued to redefine the scope of Etsy's communications efforts, allowing her and her team to influence not just what Etsy says, but how it operates and serves its millions of buyers and sellers across the world,” CEO Josh Silverman said in a memo announcing Clausen's appointment.







Clausen's appointment comes amidst restructuring that started when Etsy laid off roughly 225 people, or 11% of its workforce , in December. At that time, Silverman said the macroenvironment and competitive realities called for "sweeping changes. "As part of the subsequent restructuring, which is

expected to be completed this year, then-CMO Ryan Scott left the company and chief operating officer Raina Moskowitz assumed his responsibilities.