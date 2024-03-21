Marching Backwards? Kashmir's Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snow

Several areas of Kashmir including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has received light rainfall today, bringing down the temperature in the valley. However, some of the areas including Kupwara higher reaches, Machil, Sadhna Top, Razdan Top and Zojilla received light snowfall today.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad stated that the weather is expected to remain wet tomorrow and would record a significant improvement from Saturday.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rains, snow at many places with thunder, lightning and gusty winds over plans of Kashmir and Jammu division tomorrow, he said.

He further added that the weather would remain generally dry on March 23 while on March 24, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places.

While the weather is expected to remain dry during March 25 and 26, the MeT Director said on March 27 to March 29, the weather would remain generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow at few places.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures in all the weather stations across Kashmir settled above the freezing point.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius against 4.2°C on the previous night.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 against minus 0.8 the previous night.

Similarly, the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded 3 degrees Celsius against minus 1.1 as the minimum temperature.

