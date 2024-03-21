Caldwell University's Lauren Marks Named CACC Bowler Of The Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Senior Lauren Marks (Parsippany, N.J.) has been named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Bowler of the Year by the league's coaches, the Conference announced today. Additionally, she was selected to the All-Conference First Team.



Marks has been one of the league's most consistent bowlers throughout the season, leading the Cougars in average in both team (19.73 per frame) and Baker (19.68) formats, serving as the Cougars' anchor all season.



She led Caldwell to the top seed in this weekend's CACC Tournament, posting the highest average in the field (209.4) in the CACC Invitational #2 earlier this month, as CU won seven of 10 matches for a 15-5 overall CACC mark this season.



Marks also had impressive showings at numerous other events this year, recording 22.71 per frame (Baker) at the Wildcat DII, DII Invite in February, 21.23 (Baker) this past weekend at the Northeast Roundup and consistent 19 or better frame averages in five events in Team and five in Baker format during the season.



Marks, with a 3.95 GPA in Studio Art, was a CACC All-Academic, First Team All-Conference and All-Tournament Team performer last year when the Cougars won the league championship.



The Cougars take on the winner of No. 4 Chestnut Hill vs. No. 5 Bloomfield in the double-elimination portion of the CACC Championships on Friday in Southampton, Pa. Play continues through Sunday.



About Caldwell University

Caldwell University is a four-year Catholic university in the Dominican tradition, founded in 1939 by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Caldwell, New Jersey, voted one of the most beautiful downtown communities in New Jersey and the stateï¿1⁄2s #1 Small College Town. Caldwell is one of the most affordable private universities in New Jersey and was named among the top 100 Best Regional Universities in the North by U.S. News & World Report for 2024.



Approximately 2,000 students are enrolled each year, with nearly 25% residing in one of three residence halls, many of whom compete on one of Caldwellï¿1⁄2s 16 NCAA Division II or intercollegiate teams, including the emerging sports of acrobatics & tumbling and sprint football.



Caldwell is a United States Department of Education-designated Hispanic Serving Institution.

The University offers bachelorï¿1⁄2s, masterï¿1⁄2s and doctoral academic programs including Art Therapy, Esports Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, Nursing, and Applied Behavior Analysis along with many traditional majors and programs. The undergraduate core curriculum emphasizes the liberal arts and sciences with a mission to educate students to become citizens who pursue truth and contribute to a just society. Core values of respect, integrity, community and excellence define the Caldwell experience. Learn more at



About Caldwell University Athletics

Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellCougars) sponsors 14 sports at the NCAA Division II level, including: baseball, women's and men's basketball, bowling, women's and men's cross country, women's and men's lacrosse, women's and men's soccer, softball, women's and men's track and field, and volleyball; plus acrobatics & tumbling, sprint football and esports. The Department is committed to providing a quality academic and athletic experience in order to meet the diverse needs of its student-athletes.

Company :-Caldwell University Athletics

User :- Jerry Milani

Email :...

Phone :-973-618-3567

Url :-