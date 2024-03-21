Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability

Suurstoffi the first site in Switzerland to be recognised with the DGNB Platinum Certificate

21.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Zug, 21 March 2024 The Swiss Sustainable Building Council awarded the Suurstoffi site of Zug Estates – as the first site in Switzerland – the DGNB Platinum Certificate for the planning and construction of sustainable districts. The DGNB certification confirms that Zug Estates has delivered a prime example of sustainable site development with the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz. It meets the comprehensive quality requirements of the DGNB certification system that includes criteria such as energy efficiency, CO2 emissions, ecological assessment, grey energy, flexibility of use and recyclability of the materials used. However, the Suurstoffi site plays a pioneering role not only in terms of the virtually carbon-free energy concept but also demonstrates its qualities from an economic, socio-cultural, functional and technical point of view. DGNB is an internationally recognised quality seal that – in addition to BREEAM (UK) and LEED (USA) – is one of the three main evaluation systems in the world. With the certification, almost half of the Zug Estates portfolio has a sustainability certificate. The other Zug Estates properties also have an above-average sustainability profile thanks to very low emission values, prime locations, a good social mix and high-quality exterior space designs. According to the latest sustainability report of the Zug Estates Group, greenhouse gas emissions for operation of the entire real estate portfolio are, at 1.1 kg pro m2 energy reference area (scope 1 and 2), at a very low level and well below the industry average. SGNI

The Swiss Sustainable Building Council was established in 2010 and is Switzerland's representative in the World Green Building Council network, which comprises 70 country councils and over 28,000 member companies committed to sustainability. Projects totalling several billion Swiss francs accounting for over 5 million m2 are currently in the process of being or have been certified by the Swiss Sustainable Building Council. Worldwide there are over 10,000 large-scale projects including residential and office complexes, logistics and production facilities, shopping malls and hospitals, as well as city neighbourhoods, sites, buildings and standardised tenant fitouts. ( ) Downloads: Press release (PDF) Press pictures:

Suurstoffi site 03 Suurstoffi site 04 Important dates: 9 April 2024 | General meeting of shareholders

22 August 2024 | Publication of 2024 half-year report

27 August 2024 | Sustainability Forum For further information, please contact: Patrik Stillhart, CEO T +41 41 729 10 10, ... About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites that are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio is composed mainly of the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio as of 31 December 2023 was CHF 1.83 billion. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212). Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 |

