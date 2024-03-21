Holi 2024: 7 types of Lassi you can try for celebration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrate Holi with these 7 refreshing lassi variations - Mango, Rose, Pista, Saffron, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Thandai. Each offers a unique flavor twist perfect for festive enjoyment

Celebrate Holi with 7 refreshing lassi variations. Each offers unique flavor twist perfect for festive enjoyment

Blend together ripe mangoes, yogurt, a touch of sugar, and a splash of milk until smooth. Garnish with a sprinkle of cardamom powder and chopped pistachios

Infuse your lassi with the delicate flavor of rose by adding rose water or rose syrup along with yogurt, sugar, and a bit of milk. Garnish with dried rose petals

Create a creamy, nutty delight by blending together yogurt, sugar, milk, and a generous amount of pistachios. You can even add a dash of green food coloring for a vibrant green hue

Add a touch of luxury to your lassi by steeping saffron strands in warm milk before blending with yogurt and sugar. The saffron imparts a rich flavor and a beautiful golden color

Blend fresh strawberries with yogurt, sugar, and a splash of milk until smooth and creamy. This vibrant pink lassi is not only delicious but also visually appealing

For a unique twist, blend cocoa powder or chocolate syrup with yogurt, sugar, and milk until well combined. Top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Combine flavors of Thandai with lassi by blending together yogurt, sugar, milk, and a mixture of ground nuts, seeds, and spices like almonds, cashews, poppy seeds, fennel seeds