Holi 2024: 7 types of Lassi you can try for celebration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrate Holi with these 7 refreshing lassi variations - Mango, Rose, Pista, Saffron, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Thandai. Each offers a unique flavor twist perfect for festive enjoyment
Blend together ripe mangoes, yogurt, a touch of sugar, and a splash of milk until smooth. Garnish with a sprinkle of cardamom powder and chopped pistachios
Infuse your lassi with the delicate flavor of rose by adding rose water or rose syrup along with yogurt, sugar, and a bit of milk. Garnish with dried rose petals
Create a creamy, nutty delight by blending together yogurt, sugar, milk, and a generous amount of pistachios. You can even add a dash of green food coloring for a vibrant green hue
Add a touch of luxury to your lassi by steeping saffron strands in warm milk before blending with yogurt and sugar. The saffron imparts a rich flavor and a beautiful golden color
Blend fresh strawberries with yogurt, sugar, and a splash of milk until smooth and creamy. This vibrant pink lassi is not only delicious but also visually appealing
For a unique twist, blend cocoa powder or chocolate syrup with yogurt, sugar, and milk until well combined. Top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings
Combine flavors of Thandai with lassi by blending together yogurt, sugar, milk, and a mixture of ground nuts, seeds, and spices like almonds, cashews, poppy seeds, fennel seeds
