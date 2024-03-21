Flavours Of Sakura Onboard Emirates

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai, UAE, 21 Mar 2024: From the 25-31 of March, Emirates invites customers to savour the flavours of Sakura onboard flights from Dubai to Japan, with special desserts, Kaiseki cuisine and dedicated Japanese content on ice.

Sakura, the enchanting cherry blossom, holds a special place in Japanese culture and beyond, celebrating the arrival of Spring and reminding us to cherish life's fleeting moments. With 21 flights each week, Emirates' customers travelling from Dubai to Tokyo, Osaka and Narita, can participate in the Sakura celebrations. In First and Business Class, customers will be treated to desserts that celebrate the season and can indulge in a trio of classic, Sakura and matcha mochi, with yuzu caviar and green tea anglaise.

Emirates' customers in all classes can enjoy kaiseki, a traditional Japanese dinner composed of multiple courses. Many of the kaiseki components are seasonal, intricately prepared cha-kaiseki or casual kaiseki sets, artfully made in Emirates dedicated Japanese kitchen.



Customers can enjoy a wide array of Japanese content on ice are up to 45 Japanese movies available, and up to 225 Hollywood movies dubbed in Japanese. Ice also has 50 channels of Japanese music and playlists.

Emirates operates once daily services to Tokyo-Haneda, Tokyo-Narita and Osaka. From these points, the airline offers passengers access to 24 additional domestic cities in Japan through its codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines.



