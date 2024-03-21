Kuwait Congratulates Arab League On 79Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 21 (KUNA) -- The Permanent Kuwaiti Representative to the League of Arab States Ambassador Talal Khalid Al-Mutairi, reaffirmed Thursday that despite the challenges, the League remains a sanctuary for all Arabs.

In honour of the 79th anniversary of the establishment of the League, the Ambassador gave a statement to KUNA saying that the League proved itself in being a home to all Arabs and an important platform for the aspirations of the Arab nation.

It proved that by its continuous capabilities, stability and adaptability to sudden changes that have occurred in the international system over the past decades, the Arab League showed the importance of the role it played in promoting joint Arab action.

The Ambassador mentioned the constructive role of Kuwait in the Arab League, in playing an effective and active role, keen on enhancing joint Arab action and addressing the nation's issues.

He also pointed out Kuwait's financial contributions over the decades to Arab economic institutions affiliated with the Arab League, stressing that the ultimate goal behind this is to achieve growth and well-being for the people of Arab countries.

The Ambassador congratulated the Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit and its workers on the 79th anniversary, expressing his deepest gratitude for the work they are doing for all Arab countries.

The Arab League was established on March 22, 1945 after eight Arab countries signed the charter at the time, establishing the league in Cairo which was chosen as the permanent headquarters of the organization. (end)

