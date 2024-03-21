Young Climate Enthusiasts Promote Sustainable Living Practices By Collectingover 600 Kg Of Waste In Sahim Citizen Science Clean UPS

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 21 March 2024: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) hosted three citizen science cleanups under the Sahim program , which saw over 100 young climate enthusiasts promote sustainable living practices across the emirate. The cleanups took place in Al Bahiya Island, Jebel Hafeet Park, and Mina Abu Dhabi, demonstrating EAD's commitment to converting climate intentions into actions.

The

citizen science cleanups contributed to the collection, analysis and reporting of over 600kg of waste across the three locations, demonstrating the power of collective action. Through this initiative, volunteers are providing detailed insights to environmental conservation researchers, which continue to inform the UAE's related policies.

The Sahim programme, which falls under EAD's naha platform, aims to leverage the strength of community involvement, paving the way for citizen engagement in scienctific research in the UAE. Volunteers are invited to participate in different activities to help collect data and develop research aligned with national sustainability objectives. The data collected through the Sahim application ranges from reporting any single-use plastics to waste found on beaches and terrestrial locations.