Indian Investigation Rules Out Govt Agency Role In Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot In US: Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development with regard to the attempted assassination of Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

in the United States, India has reportedly disclosed findings indicating that no authorized Indian government personnel were implicated in the assassination attempt.

Unnamed senior officials have reportedly disclosed to the media that India has informed the United States that "rogue" operatives not authorized by the government were responsible for the alleged plot.

According to the news agency, it has been claimed that one of the individuals directly involved in the plot is no longer affiliated with India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), although he remains a government employee. Moreover, it is asserted that the government has not taken any criminal action against him.

Reports said that New Delhi has informed US authorities about the findings from the government-appointed panel set up to probe the allegations. As of now, India has not made any public announcement regarding the completion of its investigation into the alleged plot, nor has it provided any details on the progress made in the probe.

US expresses concerns

Meanwhile, American authorities have expressed serious concern over the investigation into the Gurpatwant Pannun case. The United States has urged the Indian government to expedite the investigation process. When questioned about the possibility of the US imposing sanctions or other stringent measures against individuals involved in the Pannun case, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the US State Department, emphasized the severity of the issue, particularly noting the involvement of Indian government officials.

Earlier allegations by the United States suggested that Nikhil Gupta, purportedly linked to the attempt on the Sikh separatist leader's life, is employed by the Indian government, and India had not initiated any legal action against him. In response to these claims, the Indian government established a high-level committee, the findings of which have been communicated to the American authorities.

Continued pressure from America for action

The demand for criminal prosecution of individuals associated with the case was reiterated by Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, during his January visit to India. Notably, US prosecutors had accused an Indian government official in November of orchestrating a conspiracy to assassinate a Sikh activist holding American citizenship in New York in June.

Although the identity of the targeted Sikh leader was initially undisclosed by American authorities, subsequent reports from The Financial Times, citing anonymous sources, identified Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned 'Sikh for Justice' organization, as the individual in question. Pannun, known for his separatist stance and vocal opposition to the Narendra Modi government, remains a central figure in the unfolding investigation.