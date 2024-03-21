Former Pakistani Minister Warns Taliban: 'Another Attack On Pakistan, Our Troops Will Seize Wakhan'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former Pakistani information minister Jan Achakzai warns that if the de facto administration's forces keep attacking Pakistan, Islamabad may seize the“Wakhan corridor.”

Achakzai wrote on his social media platform X on Wednesday that Pakistan would swiftly enter Afghanistan and annex the Wakhan corridor to gain access to the Central Asian countries.

The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow strip of land in northeastern Afghanistan, extending between Tajikistan, Pakistan, and China. It serves as a buffer zone between Afghanistan and its neighbours.

Wakhan Corridor is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, including rugged mountain landscapes, high peaks, and the picturesque Panj River flowing through the valley.

The Wakhan Corridor has historically been a significant trade route connecting Central Asia with South Asia and the Middle East. It played a crucial role in the ancient Silk Road network.

Today, Wakhan Corridor remains one of Afghanistan's most remote and least developed regions, with limited infrastructure and sparse population mainly comprising of Wakhi and Kyrgyz ethnic groups.

Despite its isolation, Wakhan Corridor attracts adventure travellers and researchers interested in its unique cultural heritage, wildlife, and ancient archaeological sites, making it a fascinating destination for exploration.

Amidst Achakzai's statements, the Afghan Taliban reacted to Pakistan's airstrike in Khost and Paktika by launching rocket attacks on Pakistani security forces' positions along the border.

As tensions escalate, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has intensified attacks in Pakistan's northwestern regions.

