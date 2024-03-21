Pakistan's Defense Minister: Not Seeking Conflict With Taliban Unless Compelled

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, stated that the country isn't seeking conflict with the Afghan Taliban unless compelled.

He mentioned that if the Taliban fails to rein in TTP, Pakistan's army may launch future attacks in Afghan territories.

Asif made these remarks in an interview with Voice of America, published on the website on Wednesday.

Asif also stated,“Force is the last option. We don't want to engage in armed conflict with Afghanistan.”

In response to the deadly Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attack on its security forces in North Waziristan, Pakistan conducted airstrikes on seminaries in Khost and Paktika provinces on Sunday.

Pakistan claimed high-ranking TTP members were killed, but the Taliban spokesperson denied casualties, stating civilians lost lives.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani minister Jan Achakzai warned that continued attacks by Afghan Taliban forces could lead Islamabad to take the Wakhan corridor. He stated on social media that Pakistan might seize it to access Central Asian countries.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Further threatened to block trade routes to Afghanistan if the Afghan Taliban doesn't stop TTP attacks.

He said,“If Afghanistan treats us like an enemy, why should we grant it access to a trade corridor?”

Asif warned the Afghan Taliban that the threat to Pakistan had grown significantly and couldn't continue in its current form.

While the Taliban denies sheltering Pakistani militants, Pakistan claims 6,000 TTP members reside in Afghanistan with their families.

