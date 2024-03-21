On World Poetry Day, Saiyami Talks About How Gulzar's Poetry 'Touches The Soul'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) On the occasion of World Poetry Day on March 21, actress Saiyami Kher took a moment to express her profound admiration for legendary poet and writer Gulzar Saab and said that his words have inspired her personally in countless ways.

Saiyami said: "Gulzar Saab's poetry transcends time and language barriers, touching the soul with its profound beauty and depth. His words have not only resonated with millions around the world but have also inspired me personally in countless ways.”

“The essence of his poetry, the intricacy of his storytelling, and the sheer emotion woven into every verse have touched my life and made me a better person..."

Throughout her career, Saiyami has been vocal about her reverence for Gulzar's work.

The actress added that Gulzar's ability to evoke raw emotions and capture the essence of life's complexities is unparalleled.”

"His poems have the power to transport you to a different realm, where every word is a melody, every verse a masterpiece. I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to witness his genius and for me Gulzar saab has been a big teacher.”

“His passion for life and learning, his humility. I wish there were more like him. I am his biggest fan.”