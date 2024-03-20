Cabinet Approves Validadting Reasons For 2024 General Pardon Law

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In implementation of Royal directives, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the legal justification for the 2024 general pardon draft law.

The law was given urgent status and referred to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for review. The Ministerial Legal Committee is set to discuss and review the bill before it returns to the Council of Ministers for approval early next week. The bill will then be submitted to Parliament for finalisation during the current ordinary session, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said that the government has begun drafting the general pardon draft law in accordance with a Royal directive issued by His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday. The Royal gesture coincided with the celebration of His Majesty's Silver Jubilee, which marks his assumption of constitutional powers.

Khasawneh also said that the draft law prioritises the public interest and safeguards citizens' personal and civil rights, adding that it upholds the principles of justice and strengthens the rule of law while ensuring harmony with national security imperatives and societal stability.

Khasawneh also affirmed that the Royal gesture provides an opportunity for those who have strayed to correct their course.