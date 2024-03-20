Wego Brings You Top Picks For Nearby Eid Holiday Destinations From Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), has come up with a list of the best destinations that Saudi Arabian travelers can visit.

Based on Wego data from last year's Eid, on average, travelers from Saudi Arabia made their trip bookings 46 days ahead of travel time. While it's enough time to prepare, some travelers may prefer closer, more convenient destinations to cut down on travel planning.

All these destinations can be reached within a 4-hour flight from Riyadh and Jeddah and serve as ideal spots for a nice and quick retreat and rejuvenation during Eid al Fitr holiday.

“At Wego, we understand the growing desire among Saudi travelers for convenient and enriching escapes during holidays like Eid al Fitr,” said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer at Wego.“That's why we've curated a list of stunning destinations, all reachable within a 4-hour flight from major Saudi cities. Saudis are tech-savvy and value seamless experiences and Wego's award-winning platform empowers travelers to compare flights and hotels effortlessly, find the best deals, and ultimately, book their dream Eid getaway with confidence. So, skip the long travel times and unlock global adventures with Wego at fingertips.”

Cairo, Egypt:

The ebullient heart of Egypt, Cairo, awaits your presence this Eid season with all its fortresses, pyramids, and modern busy streets. Often referred to as the city of a thousand minarets, Cairo is the only city that still has an ancient wonder of the world.

Wego has observed that travelers from Saudi Arabia topped the chart for last year's bookings to Cairo, constituting 68.29% of total global bookings for the Egyptian cities during the 2023 Eid travel period. The trend may continue this year, as Cairo is among the most popular destinations in the region.

Istanbul, Türkiye:

With its scenic atmosphere by the sea and the topography of the city mirroring that of Rome, Istanbul has not just inspired several works of art but is a part of history with its own flavor of architecture, culture and traditions. A paradise-esque destination with the famous hot air balloon rides and beaches with aquamarine water – Istanbul has something for everyone.

According to Wego's data on travels during Eid in 2023, bookings to Istanbul from Saudi Arabia accounted for 45.92% of the total global numbers, beating other countries in the region. It's a sneak peek at how Istanbul may still reign supreme this year as a favorite destination among Saudi Arabian travelers.

Amman, Jordan:

From souks, spice marks, hummus and falafel stores to restaurants with international cuisines, Amman has places for you to venture into to cater to all your temperaments.

Wego recorded that 44.97% of all global bookings to Amman originated from Saudi Arabia during the Eid 2023 travel period.

Dubai, UAE:

Take a break from the mundane this Eid season by escaping into the glitzy, picturesque skyline of Dubai. Dubai is the land of cultural potpourri and a technological Eden and will surely help you feel reenergized after your visit there.

During last year's Eid al Fitr, Saudi Arabian travelers accounted for 39.18% of global bookings to this glittering metropolis, trailed by Kuwaiti and Indian travelers.

For Saudi Arabian passport holders, complete visa-free travel with no time restriction for the duration is a gift from the UAE, making it the perfect quick getaway destination.

Doha, Qatar:

The sandy beaches, the idyllic panoramic Persian Gulf coastline, and the modern architecture writing history as we live and breathe and more make the heart of Qatar, Doha, the perfect awayday destination.

For last year's Eid al Fitr, Wego bookings from Saudi Arabia made up 26.20% of all bookings to Doha despite still placing first on numbers of visitors. Closely following Saudi Arabian travelers on Wego's data are bookings originating from Kuwait, Egypt, and UAE.

Manama, Bahrain:

Manama is the largest city in Bahrain and is the commercial and financial hub of the country. Yet, the halcyon skyline of the city, along with the glimpses of remains of ancient civilization, will dazzle and inspire contemplation.

For residents of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain opens its doors without needing any visa for as long as you want to stay there.

Muscat, Oman:

Journey to a place nestled between the mountain and ocean whose name literally means safe anchorage this Eid season. Muscat feels like a portal into a fairytale old world, with its corniche presenting the most spectacular views of the setting sun, glorious architecture, delightfully ornate palace and mosque, and souqs that still retain their soulful charm.

Where are Saudi travelers staying for Eid?

Wego's data for Eid al Fitr last year observed that travelers from Saudi Arabia favor staying at hotels. They largely browsed for 5-star hotels, which made up for almost half of all stay searches.

Other accommodations that caught Saudi travelers' interest during Eid 2023 also included resorts and aparthotels.

