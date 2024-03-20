Yasmine Sabry Shines In 'Rahil' After Box Office Hit 'Abu Nasab'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Yasmine Sabry has rapidly risen to stardom in the entertainment world. Since her debut, she has garnered acclaim for her striking beauty, remarkable talent, and captivating presence. Unfazed by criticism and unfounded rumors, she continues to dedicate herself to her art, fully aware of her value. Her recent film,“Abu Nasab,” was a phenomenal success, shattering box office records. Now, she graces the small screen in“Rahil,” a much-anticipated TV series marking her return to television drama after a three-year hiatus, set to premiere during the holy month of Ramadan.

What has been the audience's reaction to your role in“Rahil”?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive from both audiences and critics alike. It affirms my decision to choose this project from among many, and I'm grateful for the support.

Can you share insights into your character in“Rahil”?

“Rahil” is a suspenseful social drama set to air during Ramadan, a period that's historically been auspicious for my work. The series delves into the life of a middle-class girl from a bustling neighborhood, entwined in a web of drama and suspense. It features a talented cast including Ahmed Fahmy, Samaa Ibrahim, and Ahmed Siam, with Mohamed Eid Abdel Moati as the writer and Ibrahim Fakhr as the director.

Why did you take a three-year break from television dramas?

I believe in selecting roles that resonate with me and differ from my previous work. I avoid typecasting and seek diversity in the characters I portray. My recent focus has been on cinema, including the film“Abu Nasab.”

Could you describe the artistic rapport you share with Mohamed Imam?

Mohamed Imam and I share a unique artistic synergy. Our previous collaborations in“Hell in India” and“Layla Hanaa and Surur” were well-received, and we aimed to replicate that success in“Abu Nasab.”

How do you feel about the success of“Abu Nasab,” especially with its box office performance?

I'm elated with the film's success and the immediate positive reception it garnered. It's a testament to our collective effort and God's grace. We aimed to deliver a quality cinematic experience that respects and entertains the audience, and I'm glad we achieved that.

How was your experience working with director Rami Imam?

Working with Rami Imam was insightful. His meticulous attention to detail and collaborative discussions with actors helped us all deliver our best performances. The camaraderie among the cast was exceptional, and the behind-the-scenes photography captured the essence beautifully.

What was your preparation process for the action scenes in“Abu Nasab”?

I underwent rigorous training to master the action sequences. With Rami Imam's guidance, I was able to execute the scenes effectively, thanks to the extensive training and effort invested.

Did you undergo martial arts training for your roles?

Indeed, I've been training in martial arts and motorcycle riding as part of my preparation for“Delilah,” directed by Peter Mimi. In this film, I'll be taking on my first lead role and portraying a superhero, which is a significant step in my career.

Does Yasmine Sabry have boundaries when it comes to acting roles?

Absolutely. I'm selective about the projects I take on, ensuring they align with my values and portray a positive image. My work must resonate with Egyptian culture, upholding its customs, traditions, and religious beliefs, and be suitable for all family members.

Do you choose your roles based on specific criteria?

Yes, I aim to present roles that resonate with all demographics in Egyptian and Arab society. I gravitate towards roles that are socially relevant and infused with humor, aiming to bring joy to the audience.

Are you concerned about the competitive nature of the industry?

Rather than focusing on competition, my priority is to work diligently and create impactful works that resonate with the audience.

What are your thoughts on the series being released on digital platforms?

While digital platforms offer a new avenue for content, I'm hesitant about limiting my audience. I aspire to reach the widest audience possible, including those in Upper Egypt and the Delta who may not have access to these platforms.

Would you consider exploring theater in the future?

I'm open to the idea of theater, but it requires a level of readiness and commitment that I'm currently dedicating to cinema and fashion endeavors in the Arab world. When the time is right, I look forward to embracing the challenge of live performance.