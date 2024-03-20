Maharashtra AAP Women's Wing President Seema Gutte Switches To Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) The Maharashtra unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday got a severe jolt as its state Women's Wing President Seema S. Gutte joined the Congress here.

She was welcomed into the party fold by Maharashtra unit Congress President Nana Patole and other senior leaders, who hailed her decision to join the grand old party.

"The country is passing through a difficult phase and only the Congress' ideology can save it. This party has a tradition of giving justice to all sections of society and this faith was further strengthened during the just-concluded Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) of Rahul Gandhi," said Patole.

During the BJNY, the Congress gave Five Guarantees for women's justice with special emphasis on Women's Empowerment which has been widely hailed by the masses wherever the procession travelled, he said.

Gutte, a social worker from Pune, had earlier served as AAP's Pune head, has organised social-cultural-educational activities for women and girls all over since her appointment as the state chief in July 2023.

Patole claimed that after the BJNY, many leaders from across different political parties are in touch with the Congress and would join the party in the coming days.