(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Polsat broadcaster, retired Polish General Rajmund Andrzejczak has expressed grave concerns over Ukraine's losses in its ongoing conflict with Russia, suggesting that casualties should be counted "in the millions." Andrzejczak painted a grim picture of the situation on the battlefield, describing it as "very dramatic" and emphasizing the absence of "miracles in war."



According to Andrzejczak, Ukraine's recent decision to replace its top general, Valery Zaluzhny, with Aleksandr Syrsky has not significantly altered the country's military fortunes. He pointed out that Kiev continues to face challenges in terms of equipment and manpower, with losses severely impacting its capabilities.



Highlighting reports of shortages, particularly in anti-aircraft missiles crucial for defense against Russian airstrikes, Andrzejczak warned that Ukraine is at risk of further setbacks. He emphasized the urgent need for bolstering arms production and called on Western nations to prepare for the possibility of a full-scale conflict with Russia in the coming years.



The retired general's remarks echo similar concerns voiced by Western leaders in recent weeks, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the potential for escalation. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's assurances to the contrary, Andrzejczak's assessment underscores the urgency of addressing the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

