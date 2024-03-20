Serbian Embassy In Azerbaijan Congratulates Azerbaijanis On Occasion Of Nowruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Embassy of Serbia in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Nowruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Embassy on its official X account.

The post reads:

"The Embassy of #Serbi wishes all the citizens of #Azerbaija a happy Novruz! May you always celebrate it in peace, joy, unity and well-being! Novruz bayramınız mübarək!"