Five Injured In Aftermath Of Russian Strike In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops launched an overnight strike targeting Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving five civilians injured.

That's according to the chief of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

“It was loud in the Sinelnikove district this night. Five people were injured in an enemy attack,” the report reads.

Lysak specified that two siblings, 12 and 19 years of age, and their father, 57, suffered injuries of moderate severity, while the mother, 47, was heavily injured. All four are undergoing treatment in hospital.

In the affected area, a number of households sustained damage.

As reported earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said 80 combat clashes were recorded along the frontlines in the past day. The enemy launched four missile attacks and 86 air strikes, as well as 114 rocket salvos.