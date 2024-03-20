New Ford Mustang: An Icon Reborn

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



New Ford Mustang coupe and convertible are now available across the Middle East with a dynamic fresh design, revolutionary digital experience and enhanced performance

Immersive jet plane-style cockpit features an intuitive dual display, SYNC 4 connectivity, and“touch and swipe” controls powered by Unreal Engine software Mustang Dark Horse is in its element on the track, with upgraded suspension, aerodynamics, and 5.0-liter V8 engine for race car-inspired performance

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 March, 2024

– New Mustang is an icon reborn, combining razor-sharp design with the signature styling that has captured the imaginations of drivers across the globe for 60 years.

The world's bestselling sportscar features a digital cockpit supported by cutting-edge Unreal Engine computer game technology, enhanced performance, and an exhilarating driving experience.

“New Mustang is everything that our customers expect from an undisputed automotive icon – and then some. Surprising, connected technology really complements and elevates performance enhancements that will win the hearts of a whole new generation of drivers,” said Jon Williams, General Manager, Ford Blue, Europe.

Fresh design, timeless appeal

New Mustang – available as a coupe or drop-top convertible – has carved looks and design inspired by six decades of heritage. The sculptured bonnet and powerful rear haunches are key to a muscular presence that has been setting pulses racing since the very first Mustang launched in 1964. A new front spoiler and side skirts improve aerodynamics, while LEDs update the classic three-bar taillamps.

Mustang convertible offers eye-catching style with open-air freedom. The fully lined and insulated roof can be raised or lowered in seconds, and its compact design means the boot can still accommodate two golf bags.

Inside, a fully digital display, with a 12 instrument panel and a 13 central screen angled towards the driver, creates a jet plane cockpit feel. Customizable with a choice of colors and visuals, the Unreal Engine gaming software supports interactive animated graphics, and the driver can easily alter settings via the central display by touching and swiping.

Ford doubled the computing power of the entertainment system for the new Mustang. The SYNC 4 system adapts to display the functions that each driver uses most. Smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto4 is wireless. Music streaming is supported through the high-quality B&O audio system, and Navigation System.

Spectacular and athletic performance

The new 5.0-litre engine is designed for iconic V8 performance and responsiveness. A new dual air intake system allows the engine to breathe more freely for a quicker response, with an Active Exhaust system that changes the engine sound and volume for hushed urban driving that won't upset the neighbors, or maximum open-road freedom.

Up to six Drive Modes adjust how the vehicle responds, whether for more confidence on a wet surface, more fun on a twisty road, or all-out performance on the racetrack. Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag and Track modes can be selected, as well as the option to customize settings.

A Performance Package is standard, to give drivers a true sense of control and engagement on road or track. Brembo brakes behind the 19-inch alloy wheels provide consistent performance and a limited-slip differential reduces wheelspin for better grip – especially when cornering. Optional MagneRide suspension monitors road conditions one thousand times a second and adjusts the settings to ensure the best possible control and comfort.

Mustang Dark Horse is a true thoroughbred

Mustang Dark Horse provides the foundation for Mustang-based motorsport programs that will see the iconic sports car compete on six of seven continents around the world in 2024 – including at legendary tracks such as Le Mans and Interlagos.

At home, on the road and the track, Mustang Dark Horse features unique functional design elements that highlight its performance pedigree, with race car-inspired fixed rear wing, side skirts and rear diffuser boosting aerodynamic performance too.

A high-output version of the new 5.0-litre V8 engine delivers extra performance, with a choice of a 10-speed automatic or unique TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox. On-track performance is boosted by enhanced suspension, improved cooling for endurance and grippy Pirelli tires.

Mustang Dark Horse signals its position at the top of the new Mustang tree with unique design elements, such as lower side skirts, darkened quad exhaust tips and a fixed, race car- inspired rear wing that also helps aerodynamic performance. Dark Horse is also available with unique Blue Ember metallic paint, while the interior features Indigo Blue stitching and a dark metallic gloss finish for a distinctive feel.