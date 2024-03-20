Egypt’S Sheep, Goat Meat Market Opens Up For Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's government announced on Tuesday (19) that Egypt has opened up its market to Brazilian exports of sheep and goat meat products. A joint statement from Brazil's Ministry of Livestock and Supply and Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the Egyptian government has given the sanitary authorization to shipments.

According to the statement, this results from efforts by the two ministries. They add that Brazilian agricultural exports to the Egyptian market surpassed USD 1.73 billion last year, with USD 384 million accounting for meat sales.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Luiz Gonzaga Pinto de Queiroz/Embrapa

