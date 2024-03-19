Power Engineers Restore Electricity To Over 36,000 Families In Donetsk Region In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, power engineers have restored electricity supply to more than 36,000 households in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Between 11 and 17 March, with the permission of the military, specialists managed to carry out repairs and restored power to 36 settlements. As a result, 36,572 families have access to electricity," informed Filashkin.

According to him, the enemy is constantly shelling the region and regularly damages the energy infrastructure.

