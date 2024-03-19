Qatari Aircraft Delivers Aid, Evacuates Wounded Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived in El Arish, the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 51 tons of aid, including food supplies, provided by Qatar Red Crescent Society, bringing the total number of aid aircraft to 86.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the fraternal Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.

The 19th batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was also evacuated, in preparation for their treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

This initiative comes as a continuation of the State of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the fraternal Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners.

