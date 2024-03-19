Aqaba Bird Observatory Recognized As Top Sustainable Tourism Destination

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Mar. 19 (Petra) - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, alongside the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, secured the prestigious Aqaba Bird Observatory, topping 100 global tourist spots at the Berlin Exhibition in Germany, after ranking second worldwide for sustainability in the environment and climate category.According to a statement on Tuesday, Nayef Fayez, Chairman of the Authority's Council of Commissioners, hailed this achievement as fundamental, underlining Aqaba's commitment to sustainable tourism, particularly through the Aqaba Bird Observatory, shaping the city's tourism plans.Fayez commended the fruitful collaboration between the Authority and the Royal Society, highlighting Aqaba's unique approach to environmental tourism, exemplified by the Aqaba Bird Observatory.He emphasized the significance of green destination standards in gauging sustainability efforts worldwide, noting their role in guiding tourism sites towards adherence to sustainable practices aligned with global standards.Fadi Nasser, Director General of the Royal Society, acknowledged the joint efforts in managing and enhancing the Aqaba Bird Observatory, attributing its global success to the fruitful partnership between the two entities.Firas Rahahla, Director of the Aqaba Bird Observatory, described it as a unique site tackling climate challenges through an adaptive environmental approach, particularly addressing water scarcity by reusing water to preserve natural environments.Rahahla highlighted Jordan's pivotal role in bird migration and the observatory's significance as a crucial stopover for migratory birds between Asia and Africa, boasting a remarkable diversity representing 61 percent of Jordan's bird species.In 2023, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, the Aqaba Water Company, the Aqaba Development Company, and the United States Agency for International Development signed a memorandum of understanding in 2023 aimed at developing the Aqaba Bird Observatory by rehabilitating its artificial environments to ensure the highest levels of sustainability of its environmental and tourism values.