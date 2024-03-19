EQS-News: INTILION Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

INTILION receives second largest order in the company's history from energy start-up Purpel Energy

INTILION receives second largest order in the company's history from energy start-up Purpel Energy

Installation of energy storage systems with a total capacity of 48 MWh

Energy storage systems for balancing energy and spot markets Stabilization of the electricity grid by buffering volatile electricity production Paderborn, 19 March 2024. The energy storage provider INTILION from Paderborn and the Hamburg-based energy company Purpel Energy are jointly implementing large-scale energy storage projects with a total capacity of 48 megawatt hours (MWh) at four locations in northern Germany. The outdoor systems each have a capacity of 12 MWh and are intended to improve the integration of renewable energies and stabilize the public power grid as grid-supporting systems in the future.



INTILION has been commissioned by Purpel Energy as a one-stop store and central point of contact. Starting with project planning and conceptual design, INTILION will support the project throughout the entire service life of the energy storage systems. This also includes the installation of the energy storage systems, programming and optimization of the software, marketing interfaces and regular service during the operating phase.



Multi-market strategy stabilizes electricity grid

Purpel Energy will place the energy from the systems of the scalecube type on the balancing energy and spot markets. The expansion of renewable energies is resulting in increasingly volatile electricity production that does not match energy consumption. The energy system and the energy markets therefore need more flexibility.



“With our energy storage systems, we are addressing precisely the challenges of a future-oriented electricity market with a high proportion of renewable energies. They enable us to stabilize the electricity grid by providing balancing energy in the event of frequency fluctuations. In addition, price advantages can be achieved with storage systems by storing electricity when it is cheap and releasing it back into the grid when prices are high. We are therefore delighted to be able to build four large-scale storage systems with Purpel Energy and thus contribute to a stable electricity market,” says Dr. André Haubrock, CEO of INTILION AG.



Accompanied in every project phase

Construction of the four plants in northern Germany is scheduled to begin in fall 2024. INTILION will accompany its customers from the project idea through to the finished battery system and, in addition to delivery, installation and commissioning, will also take care of integration into the grid and provide support with a comprehensive service package after commissioning.



“We are proud to have INTILION at our side as a strong partner who not only offers the right all-in-one solution for our large-scale storage projects, but also provides comprehensive technical expertise for every phase of the project,” says Tobias Berger, Managing Director at Purpel Energy.



About INTILION AG

INTILION AG is a leading provider of innovative, highly scalable and integrable energy storage solutions (ESS) with a comprehensive range of services, primarily for use in system-relevant and critical infrastructures such as commercial, industrial and grid applications. The storage capacities of the company's intelligent lithium-ion-based ESS products range from 70 kWh to 100 MWh. INTILION's portfolio of solutions and services is leading the way to a decarbonised, flexible and digital energy sector, enabling the transition towards climate-neutral, renewable and clean energy use. The company's customers include local, regional and international utilities and energy distributors, as well as system distributors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors within Europe. INTILION AG is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, and belongs to the family-owned HOPPECKE Group, with a heritage of more than 95 years of expertise and engineering excellence in batteries. INTILION AG employs more than 100 people and will be celebrating its 5th anniversary in April 2024.



About Purpel Energy

Purpel Energy was founded in 2023 by industry experts Tobias Berger and Wei Chen. The company offers turnkey large-scale battery storage systems from ten megawatt hours upwards as a lucrative investment opportunity for family offices, foundations and investment funds. The long experience and deep understanding of the power grid, technology and marketing enable Purpel Energy to go far beyond the scope of a project developer and coordinate the construction phase as well as commissioning and pre-qualification for the provision of balancing power. As a long-term partner for investors, local authorities and grid operators, the company subsequently also takes over the operational management of the large-scale battery storage facilities.



