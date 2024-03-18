(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Prince Holding Group Hosts NUS Students for Global Industry Insights Program in Cambodia" data-link=" Holding Group Hosts NUS Students for Global Industry Insights Program in Cambodia" class="whatsapp">Shar PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 - Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's leading business groups, recently hosted students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) as part of the NUS Global Industry Insights (GII) program. This initiative aims to bridge academic learning with industry practice by immersing students in Cambodia's vibrant economy, offering a mix of theoretical and practical insights.







Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) recently visited the headquarters of Prince Holding Group for an immersive experience through the NUS Global Industry Insights Program. During their visit, they gained firsthand insight into the major real estate projects of Prince Real Estate Group.

Supported by the Prince Holding Group management team , the NUS delegation delved into the macroeconomic factors and entrepreneurial values driving Southeast Asia's burgeoning economies. The program is tailored to augment their academic knowledge and prepare them for the global business arena.

A tour of Prince Holding Group's headquarters was a key feature, showcasing major real estate developments by Prince Real Estate Group. This gave students a firsthand look at projects combining modern urban planning with sustainability, enhancing their understanding of the region's market dynamics.

During their week in Cambodia, the students participated in activities aimed at deepening their knowledge of the country's economic and cultural landscape. Engagements with local entrepreneurs and cultural workshops emphasized the importance of cultural adaptability in business.

The students valued the hands-on learning and cultural exchanges, highlighting the program's emphasis on active participation and teamwork as key to their learning experience.

This collaboration between Prince Holding Group and NUS exemplifies the impactful synergy between education and business in shaping future leaders.

Visits to companies and networking events broadened their perspective on the ASEAN region, with a special focus on Singapore's strategic role.

Aligned with this initiative, Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group led by Chairman Chen Zhi, continues to promote higher education in Cambodia. The foundation recently announced its third batch of Chen Zhi Scholarship recipients, having awarded 300 scholarships to date, reaffirming its dedication to fostering educational excellence and empowering youth.

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, BR Capital Management, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

