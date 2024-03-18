               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Under Amir's Patronage, Qatar University To Host 47Th Graduation Ceremony In May


3/18/2024 2:11:53 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar University (QU) will celebrate its Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2024 (male students) on May 8. The ceremony for distinguished female students meanwhile will be held in the presence of Consort of H H the Amir, H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, on May 9.

Preparations are underway in order to facilitate the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024.

The total number of graduates this year is expected to be around 4,053 graduates, including 3,240 female graduates.

