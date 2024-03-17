Centrepoint Launches Ramadan Collections

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Centrepoint has introduced its special Ramadan collections, with a campaign, 'Ramadan: Between Two Moons', to inspire a sense of empowerment between customers and the iconic symbol of the holy month, a statement said.

The collection combines elegance, style, and tradition from its iconic brands –Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, and Shoemart.

For the little ones, Babyshop, the premier destination for stylish kids and savvy parents, presents self-embroidered jackets to trendy dresses and accessories that complete the look.

Splash introduces a modest collection blending traditional style with contemporary detailing. Crafted from sustainable materials, the collection features bold jewel tones, soft pastels, opulent whites, and earthy textures. Women can choose from breezy dresses, luxe maxis, kaftans, and co-ords, while the men's collection combines modern tailoring with traditional elements. Key pieces from the 'Occasions' collection add a touch of grandeur.

Lifestyle offers exclusive beauty collections, and new launches in cosmetics, skincare, bath and body. There is a diverse range of fashion collections, including jewellery and festive bags, home and fragrance collections perfect for Iftar, along with a wide range of gifts for this special season.

Discover chic and contemporary footwear perfect for Iftar, Suhoor, and Eid festivities at Shoemart. For women, glittery footwear and handbag options add sparkle to every occasion. The men's collection embodies comfort, style, and tradition, featuring Arabic-inspired designs, casual footwear, and slip-ons. The children's collection celebrates metallics, pastels, and neutrals, offering stylish options for every little one, the statement added.

