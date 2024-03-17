Diljit Dosanjh On Sharing Dais With Ed Sheeran: He's Such A 'Giving Artiste'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai, has shared that music is a language of its own and connects people across the globe.
At the concert, the two singers brought the house down as they sent the audience into a frenzy.
The collaboration between the global sensations reached its pinnacle when they performed a rendition of Diljit's blockbuster hit, 'Lover.'
Onstage, amid a sea of mesmerised fans, Ed Sheeran strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for Diljit's punchy rendition of the song.
Ed Sheeran also sung a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture which honoured India's rich cultural heritage.
Talking about Ed Sheeran and the evening, Dosanjh said: "It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”
