Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistani Side

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, expressed his condolences to the
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic
Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Azernews
reports, citing the ministry.
In his condolence, the minister said: "I am deeply saddened by
the news of the martyrdom and injury of the Pakistani Armed Forces
personnel as a result of the treacherous attack by terrorists in
the northwestern region of Pakistan.
We pray for mercy to those who died, share in the pain of their
loved ones, express our deepest condolences to their families and
ask Allah for patience.
May their souls Rest In Peace".
