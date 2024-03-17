               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistani Side


3/17/2024 3:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, expressed his condolences to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In his condolence, the minister said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom and injury of the Pakistani Armed Forces personnel as a result of the treacherous attack by terrorists in the northwestern region of Pakistan.

We pray for mercy to those who died, share in the pain of their loved ones, express our deepest condolences to their families and ask Allah for patience.
May their souls Rest In Peace".

